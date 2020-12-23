Dubai to roll out ‘extensive’ coronavirus vaccination campaign

An ‘extensive vaccination campaign’ against Covid-19 in Dubai is set to get underway today (Wednesday).

According to Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used and will be free of charge.

It comes after Dubai received its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from Brussels on Tuesday night.

The shipment arrived on an Emirates Cargo flight from the Belgian capital and was offloaded and cleared on a priority basis at the carrier’s dedicated SkyPharma facility.

Currently there are no restrictions on travellers from the UK, despite more than 40 countries suspending travel from Britain in a bid to contain a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus.

Dr Omar Abdulrahman Al Hammadi said the new mutation would not impact the success of the coronavirus vaccine.

He said: “Clinical research has not indicated the ability of new mutations of the virus to thwart the effectiveness of the response to vaccines, and researchers confirmed, before the emergence of the new mutation, that human immunity was fighting the mutated versions of the original virus more effectively than before.”

He did, however, sound a word of caution for anyone visiting the country.

“We affirm that all those coming from outside the country must adhere to all precautionary measures, including adherence to home quarantine, and go to the hospital in the event of any symptoms appearing, and those outside the country must take all precautions and adhere to the preventive measures for these countries,” he said.