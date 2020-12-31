‘Safe’ NYE celebrations’ urged as UAE coronavirus numbers peak

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Thursday urged compliance with coronavirus related safety measures ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“This evening, the UAE is witnessing many events and celebrations to welcome the new year, so let us all celebrate and commit to abiding by all precautionary measures and instructions accompanying these events so that we and our families and our loved ones can celebrate safely,” said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the NCEMA, during a media briefing.

“Your health and safety is a priority for the UAE leadership and the first line of defence that has dealt professionally and efficiently with the crisis to contain the virus. Let’s reward them by protecting ourselves, our society and staying committed to overcoming the crisis,” he added.

The past two days had seen a spike of coronavirus cases in the UAE, with a record-breaking 1,723 cases reported on Wednesday.

As such, the NCEMA again reminded residents of the coronavirus related safety measures, which include the wearing of a mask, social distancing and testing.

“We confirm that the application of penalties is still in effect, and the authorities are monitoring violations in public places, and control teams will be activated at the state level to ensure compliance with the approved laws and procedures,” said Al Dhaheri.

“We also remind our people of the importance of adopting periodic checks for the family to protect the health and safety of everyone, in addition to domestic workers, especially after their visits or going to official celebrations,” he added.

The UAE authorities’ handling of the pandemic was also lauded during the press briefing.

“The UAE has shown model behaviour in managing the crisis, as it succeeded from the start in balancing health and the economy to ensure the continued work of various vital sectors, especially as we entered the planning stage for recovery,” said Al Dhaheri.

“The efforts of the National Committee for the Management and Governance of the Covid-19 Pandemic continue to achieve targets that can ensure a gradual return to normal life.”

The 1,723 number of cases reported on Wednesday bring the total number of cases in the UAE since the outbreak of the global pandemic up to 206,092.

It comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that a “limited” number of cases of the new Covid-19 strain had been detected in travellers from abroad.

Earlier this week, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced a number of rules for New Year’s Eve gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It said family gatherings and events organised in tents and homes are allowed to accommodate a maximum of 30 people, subject to compliance with the rule of one person per four square metres of venue space.