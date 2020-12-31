Watch Dubai and RAK’s spectacular NYE fireworks from the comfort of your sofa

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic, the UAE is bidding farewell to the year that was 2020 in traditional style, although revellers are being asked to watch this year’s fireworks displays from the comfort – and safety – of their own home and you can do just that via the Arabian Business website.

Dubai is planning midnight fireworks in 23 locations across the city, multiple concerts and retail promotions and discounts as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, according to a statement by Dubai Media Office.

As usual, the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, will take centre stage when the clock turns midnight and Emaar NYE 2021 is set to be broadcast live globally on Zoom from 8.30pm local time onwards, featuring a fireworks, light and laser show in Downtown Dubai.

Meanwhile, up in Ras Al Khaimah, is preparing to host one of the largest fireworks displays to welcome in the new year, which will be broadcast live via television networks and on social media channels – and also here at Arabian Business.

RAK, recently named the Gulf Tourism Capital for the second consecutive year is all set to host one of the world’s largest pyrotechnics performances to welcome 2021 in lavish style. The emirate’s New Year’s Eve freworks will feature various shapes and themes rising above the sea near Al Marjan Island over a 4km stretch, in tune with special musical arrangements for a total of 10 minutes, to welcome the New Year.

