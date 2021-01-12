UK accused of ‘knee jerk’ reaction as the UAE is removed from travel corridor list

It was off, then on, and now the UAE is off again with the UK removing the emirates from its travel corridor, meaning returning travellers now have to self-isolate for 10 days.

The UK Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps took to Twitter just before midnight on Monday night saying: “The latest data indicates we need to immediately remove the UAE from the travel corridor list. From 0400 Tuesday 12, Jan anyone arriving from the UAE will need to self-isolate.”

The LATEST data indicates we need to immediately remove the #UAE from the #TRAVELCORRIDOR list.

From 0400 Tuesday 12 Jan anyone arriving from the UAE will need to SELF-ISOLATE. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) January 11, 2021

It follows, say UK authorities, a spike in coronavirus cases which has seen the UAE’s daily total rise to close to 3,000 cases, a number which had yesterday dropped to 2,404 with only three deaths, compared to the United Kingdom which has nearly 55,000 new cases and 563 deaths.

One tourist returning from the UAE branded the UK government’s decision as “knee jerk”.

Steve Hampson, managing director at Harlaxton Estates in Nottingham, said: “I’ve just returned from Dubai and the country is so safe. Compulsory face masks indoor and out, sanitisation everywhere, social distancing and everyone follows the rules with strict enforcement

“Coming back to the UK it’s full of rule breakers I felt unsafe here. Another knee jerk reaction by the UK government because Dubai had spike like every other country over the festive period.

“We love Dubai, its people, its vibrancy, its culture and unique ability to continually evolve in a most spectacular way. We visited in October and plan to return in March as it’s the safest tourist destination in the world currently.

“The UK has such poor policies and no focused plan. The compulsory covid testing should have been implemented last March as we are an island. We seem to deflect the issue to other countries like Dubai who have implemented strict Covid rules since the start and have created a safe haven for travellers.”

The news is another blow to the UAE’s tourism industry which saw incoming flights soar 112 percent in November when the emirates were added to the travel corridor.

New Tier 4 restrictions which limited outbound travel from the UK over the Christmas period was already seen as a major blow to the aviation industry.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based StratAero aviation consulting, said: “For UAE airlines, the UK–UAE route was far and away the most popular, profitable and high-frequency route. Now that will have to change until March 2021 at least, if not longer,” said Ahmad.

“With such heavy restrictions imposed by this new lockdown in England, any would-be travel seeker is effectively banned from flying and so, the demand for flights out of the UK will plummet,” he said.

Yesterday, Arabian Business reported how the Dubai-London Heathrow travel corridor was the busiest international air route in the world during the first week of January.

According to aviation analytics firm OAG, a total of 190,365 seats were scheduled in the first week of 2021 on the route, putting it ahead of Cairo to Jeddah (154,337) and Orlando to San Juan (151.916).

Anyone returning to Scotland from Dubai must quarantine for 10 days. Passengers who have travelled to Scotland from Dubai since 3 January must also isolate for 10 days, from the date they arrived back in the country. Read more https://t.co/5VAzDBlpCa pic.twitter.com/PSLGA5Ik74 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 11, 2021

The move to remove the UAE from the UK’s travel list followed a similar decision by Scotland the day before which moved to make returning travellers quarantine for 10 days following their return from Dubai.