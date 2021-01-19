How the lockdown is hurting Lebanon’s most vulnerable families

Lebanon’s 11-day curfew , which started on Thursday to help contain the spread of Covid-19, threatens vulnerable families as they are running out of food and medicines.

Previous lockdowns have forced businesses to close and deprived some, including many who earned money casually from day to day, of an income in a country where around half the population lives in poverty.

Anna Chartouni, activist at the Food Blessed non-profit organisation, told Arabian Business: “You can feel the impact of this general lockdown in Lebanon, especially in poorer areas. Many families have been deprived of securing their livelihood due to the inability to work in light of the lockdown.

“Therefore, as a non-governmental organisation, we help some impoverished families securing their basic needs such as bread, sugar, flour, rice and some canned goods during the curfew and within our capabilities.”

Food Blessed is tackling food poverty in Lebanon and works to redistribute food leftovers from restaurants and shops to those in need. It also provides free meals through soup kitchens.

Chartouni said: “One of the most important reasons for not adhering to the general lockdown in all Lebanese regions is due to the efforts of families in poor areas to secure their livelihood. An employee who receives a monthly salary can stay at home and abide by curfew measures.

“As for the groups that cannot buy their basic needs if they do not work, how can they survive at home? Even if they want to work, they will have difficulty finding work due to the curfew in vital commercial areas. We target these groups who are deprived of their daily income to secure their minimum daily food requirements.”

Internal Security Forces said compliance with the new lockdown measures stands at 94 percent. But in poorer areas, most people have ventured out to buy groceries from local shops as they cannot afford to stay at home for 11 days in a row.

A highway is almost empty of cars during a lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in Beirut

“As groceries are closed except for delivery, not all families will have access to. In those cases, their access to basic food items is going to be severely compromised. In addition, the current lockdown, which bans all vehicles from the roads, including the buses and vans, many Lebanese living in rural areas cannot get to towns where services are located. Therefore, at Food Blessed, we help those families to meet their basic needs,” added Chartouni.

The government has launched an online form that residents must fill out to leave the house. The permitted reasons include medical appointments and trips to the pharmacy or bakery, but do not include helping an elderly or disabled person.

In an initiative to offset the effects of the general lockdown on poor families, caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced that the Lebanese Army would be distributing LBP400,000 ($50) to some 280,000 families across Lebanon.

But it remained unclear if anyone would actually receive the cash during the lockdown.

An initial amount of LBP75 billion ($8.6 million) was released by the Finance Ministry to the Higher Relief Committee to be distributed.