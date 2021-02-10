Ras Al Khaimah toughens hospitality, retail rules to curb coronavirus spread

Tougher measures have been introduced in Ras Al Khaimah as the emirate looks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

At a remote meeting of the emirate’s emergency, crisis and disaster management team, it was agreed to reduce the capacity of a number of establishments.

This included entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness centres, gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels, all ordered to operate at a maximum capacity of 50 percent. While public beaches and parks are restricted to 70 percent occupancy and shopping malls 60 percent.

‏The decision limits the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings, such as weddings, to a maximum of 10 people, and a maximum of 20 people at funerals.

Restaurants and cafes are also required to maintain a two-metre distance between tables, where no more than four people are allowed to sit together, unless they belong to the same family.

Earlier this month Abu Dhabi announced a ban on all gatherings and shut theatres from Sunday as the country’s capital ramped up measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighbouring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.

It comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported an additional 3,539 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and a further nine deaths, taking the country’s death toll up to 956 since the onset of the global pandemic.