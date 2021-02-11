Abu Dhabi launches new campaign to attract more foreign talent

Talented professionals, students and investors are being encouraged to set down roots with their families in Abu Dhabi as part of a new campaign that supports the emirate’s plan to develop key areas such as culture, healthcare, research and development and real estate.

Thrive in Abu Dhabi highlights the long-term visas and paths to citizenship available for expats working, creating, studying, excelling or investing in priority sectors.

“Those who excel in areas such as sport, healthcare, science, education or engineering are enabled to accelerate their careers in a global trade hub with a rapidly diversifying economy and fast-growing private sector that supports residents to be the best in their field, while creating a home in Abu Dhabi,” a statement said.

As part of the campaign, creative talent is encouraged to be part of a global arts and culture hub.

The creative visa builds on Abu Dhabi’s five-year Culture Sector Strategy for Abu Dhabi, unveiled in November 2019 by the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The campaign said Abu Dhabi has a thriving cultural and creative sector including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi Art annual fair, Qasr AlHosn and Cultural Foundation and the forthcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim.

Thrive in Abu Dhabi is also targeting students with a PhD or promising scientific ability at either high school or university level, highlighting its collection of academic institutions including NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University and the new Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

Thrive in Abu Dhabi is also inviting innovators to turn their idea into reality – with access to funding and incentives.

As part of Abu Dhabi’s accelerator programme, Ghadan 21, the Department of Education and Knowledge has launched academic research grants to award AED40 million in competitive research funding to support R&D.

The campaign also highlights support to start-ups through initiatives such as Hub71, a global start-up ecosystem that is now home to more than 100 start-ups.