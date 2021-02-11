Ajman toughens coronavirus restrictions as daily UAE deaths rise to 18

Ajman on Thursday announced a raft of tougher restrictions affecting hospitality and retail sectors, two days after the emirate closed all schools and nurseries.

The Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Team in Ajman said in a tweet that all music concerts and other events must be cancelled, effectively immediately.

In the latest bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, new restrictions were also announced to limit the number of people allowed at weddings and other family events to 10.

The team also said a maximum of 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

New rules have also been brought in to limit the capacity of cinemas, fitness centres, gyms, parks and hotel beaches to 50 percent.

The tweet also said all precautionary and preventive measures must continue including the wearing of masks and the adherence to social distancing.

All schools and nurseries in Ajman were closed earlier this week, with a shift to 100 percent distance learning announced.

On Monday, the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ajman revealed guidelines and protocols which included adjusting the opening hours of cafes and restaurants to require them to close at midnight.

The new rules reduced the capacity of cafes and restaurants to 50 percent.

Tougher measures were introduced in Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.

The new rules included entertainment venues, cinemas, fitness centres, gyms, pools and private beaches at hotels, all ordered to operate at a maximum capacity of 50 percent while public beaches and parks are restricted to 70 percent occupancy and shopping malls 60 percent.

‏The decision limits the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings, such as weddings, to a maximum of 10 people, and a maximum of 20 people at funerals.

Restaurants and cafes are also required to maintain a two-metre distance between tables, where no more than four people are allowed to sit together, unless they belong to the same family.

Earlier this month Abu Dhabi announced a ban on all gatherings and shut theatres from Sunday as the country’s capital ramped up measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighbouring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.

It comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported an additional 3,525 cases of coronavirus on Thursday and a further 18 deaths, taking the country’s death toll up to 974 since the onset of the global pandemic.