Umm Al Quwain toughens coronavirus restrictions as UAE death toll hits 1,041

The emirate’s Local Emergency Crisis & Disasters Management Team announced the new rules, which come into effect immediately and will remain in place “until further notice”.

The additional measures include shopping centres to operate at 60 percent capacity, while the capacity of public beaches and parks has been capped at 70 percent. The capacity of cinemas, fitness centres as well as private beaches and swimming pools in hotels has been reduced to 50 percent. While the number of people at weddings and family gatherings has been limited to 10; and 20 for funerals.

A statement on the website of news agency WAM, said: “Inspections will be intensified to ensure compliance.”

The move comes as neighbouring emirates Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have all recently implemented stricter controls in a bid to contain the Covid-19 virus, with daily cases continuing to register around the 3,000 mark across the UAE.

To date there have been 355,131 confirmed cases in the UAE and 1,041 deaths at the hands of coronavirus.