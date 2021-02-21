Kuwait extends ban on non-national arrivals ‘until further notice’

A ban on non-Kuwaitis entering the country has been extended by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from Sunday “until further notice” as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

According to a press release from the DGCA, Kuwaitis; first-degree relatives of Kuwaitis and their accompanied domestic workers; and diplomats, their families and accompanied domestic workers as well as public and private medical staff and their families will continue to enter the country and be subjected to mandatory 14-day quarantine (seven days at one of the approved local hotels and seven days at home)

It added that Kuwaiti patients and students; unaccompanied minors (under-18-years-old); and diplomats, their families and accompanied domestic workers as well as public and private medical staff and their families, are all exempt from the hotel quarantine ruling, although they must do so at home for the entire 14-day period.

The DGCA stated that all travellers have to register on its ‘Kuwait Mosafer’ platform, and it warned those who do not register will not be allowed to board the plane.

Kuwait has registered 183,322 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic and recorded 1,039 deaths across the country.