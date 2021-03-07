Women make job gains in UAE, but feel less entitled in the workplace, LinkedIn survey shows

The entitlement gap between men and women remains a challenge in UAE’s corporate environment and has deepened in some ways as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, new research commissioned by LinkedIn indicates.

In its survey of 2,000 working professionals aged 25 to 55 in the UAE, the online professional network giant revealed that 65 percent of women and 63 percent of men surveyed agree that women feel less entitled than men in the workplace meaning they feel less deserving when it comes to pay rises, promotions and career progression.

The gap is felt greater in professions such as media, communications and marketing (77 percent), while the perception of women feeling less entitled than men is higher among directors (70 percent) compared to manual skilled workers (54 percent).

“We should take the results of this survey and International Women’s Day as a starting point for conversations about inclusion and diversity in general,” said LinkedIn’s MENA editor Lynn Chouman.

Coronavirus has been a disrupter for women’s careers, with 52 percent of working women polled agreeing that the ‘new normal’ has resulted in them taking on even more responsibilities than their partner at home and 43 percent indicating that they have considered leaving or had left the workforce, permanently or temporarily, due to the impact of the pandemic.

On the other hand, Covid-19 has also brought positive changes to the corporate world as over half of working professionals surveyed said their company has implemented family-friendly workplace policies, including flexible working to support women, while nearly half also said their company has training and targets for managers to ensure that gender-equality policies are properly enforced to support women in the workplace.

When it comes to flexible working hours, however, nearly 3 in 10 of women surveyed think that there is a penalty for being granted flexible working such as a lack of, or delay in, career progression.

Over a third of women surveyed said those granted flexible working are seen as less committed than other employees.

“Maybe the reason behind this feeling is the culture of always being switched on to work-demands. Women have more responsibilities in the household so they switch off at certain times while their male counterparts always answer that work email. So at some point they will feel less entitled to ask for that raise because they feel they deserve it less as they are attending to their home life,” said Chouman.

LinkedIn’s MENA editor Lynn Chouman.

“This makes us question how we measure productivity: Are we measuring it by always being on-call or do we need to change the way we think of our KPIs?” she asked.

On the other hand, coronavirus has had somewhat of a positive impact on the hiring of women in the UAE with women now constituting almost 37 percent of all new hires in the country, a 1.73 percent year-on-year increase as of January.

In media and communications, 51.95 percent of new hires were women, in education 56.42 percent and in health care 45 percent were women.

Women have also been advancing in traditionally male-dominated career paths whereby there has been a 2.5 percent year-on-year growth of female hires in software and IT and corporate services.

While only 33.35 percent of new hires in manufacturing are female, that share has grown 2.63 percent compared to pre-coronavirus levels. In corporate services, which includes consulting, the share is 40.45 percent and has grown 1.07 percent compared to pre-Covid-19.

“We know that women took a massive hit during the pandemic but things are changing now in the UAE when it comes to hiring women. This is most probably because of the hiring policies becoming more inclusive but also because of all the increased demand in sectors such as IT and software,” explained Chouman.

Women have more responsibilities in the household so they switch off at certain times while their male counterparts always answer that work email.

The results also reveal that the entitlement gap was most apparent when it came to salary increases and promotions, with 75 percent of men surveyed appearing more assertive when asking for a pay rise outside of the annual review versus 65 percent of women and with women who felt they deserved a pay rise waiting longer to ask their employer for one compared to men.

Moreover, a quarter of women polled have never negotiated pay when accepting a role with a new employer or with their current employer, compared with 15 and 19 percent of men surveyed, respectively.

“I am not a career coach but from the conversations we’ve had on LinkedIn, I can tell you that women should be more confident when applying to positions, even if they don’t fit all the criteria. It is also very important to cultivate their own voice online and not be shy to approach other people in their own industries or ask for that job,” said Chouman.