UAE Gender Balance Council chief hails move to appoint more women to the board

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council, on Monday commended the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority’s decision to make representation of women on boards of directors of listed companies mandatory.

Sheikha Manal, also president of Dubai Women Establishment and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said the decision is a “vital step towards further empowering women in line with international best practices”.

The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock markets, will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies, as firms around the world face pressure to boost gender diversity.

She said the move can bring about “wide-ranging positive benefits including enhanced performance of boards and companies, greater national economic growth and increased socio-economic participation of women”.

She added: “Increasing women’s representation on boards of directors contributes to achieving the objectives of the UAE Gender Balance Council to narrow the gender gap in all fields and increase women’s representation in leadership and decision-making positions in both public and private sectors.”

The UAE has become the first in the region to issue binding legislation mandating women’s representation on the boards of government institutions.

This was made possible by a decision of the UAE Cabinet, which adopted the Women on Boards initiative launched by Sheikha Manal in 2011.

She highlighted the “steadfast support” women have received from the UAE’s leadership in making the nation a regional model for gender balance.

The UAE topped the Middle East and North Africa region rankings in the World Bank’s 2021 Women, Business and the Law (WBL) index. The UAE also achieved the 18th ranking globally.

The five biggest companies listed on Dubai Financial Market and the Abu Dhabi Securites Exchange have 84 board members, of which only three are women, according to data on the exchange websites.

While women are present on the boards of 28 out of 110 listed companies in the UAE, they make up only 3.5 percent of all board positions, according to data compiled by Aurora50.

In the UAE, the regulator has not yet made it mandatory for listed firms to disclose equality and social governance metrics, but has recently encouraged companies to start reporting.