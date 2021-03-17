Company heads commend UAE move to boost gender parity

Female senior business leaders have commended the UAE’s recent move mandating that at least one woman sit on the board of UAE-listed companies .

While women have made great strides in moving up the career ladder alongside their male counterparts, they are still underrepresented at the board level.

“This new directive is a positive move to increase representation at the highest level,” said Kellie Whitehead, Partner, Female Fusion Network. “With the statistics on women in the UAE workforce clear, and the amount of women owned and founded SME’s in the region – there is a clear glass ceiling to enabling women to work at board level.”

While women are present on the boards of 28 out of 110 listed companies in the UAE, they make up only 3.5 percent of all board positions, according to data compiled by Aurora50, which recently partnered with the Central Bank of the UAE to increase gender equality. Aurora50 is a social enterprise focusing on achieving gender-balanced boardrooms in the UAE.

Kellie Whitehead, Partner, Female Fusion Network.

Meanwhile, 77 percent of Emirati women pursue higher education after completing secondary school and constitute the majority (70 percent) of all university graduates in the country.

“There are ample women in the UAE with the skill sets, experience and qualifications to participate in board rooms and it’s about time,” said Monica Malhotra, Founder and CEO The Gaggler.

Monica Malhotra, Founder and CEO The Gaggler.

“A homogenous company with a functioning business model and marketable vision will draw in revenue and turn a profit; however, it will not have the innovative potential that a more diverse and well-balanced employee base naturally possesses,” said Hanane Benkhallouk, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Sustain Leadership.

“It seems odd sometimes, this idea that hiring women constitutes a checkmark on a civil to-do list; it’s as though building a diverse employee base was a socially-motivated choice rather than a business imperative,” she continued.

Within the Middle East and North Africa, the UAE has the highest level of women in the workforce with 57.5 percent, according to a World Bank blog post.

Hanane Benkhallouk, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Sustain Leadership.

For Sara Chemmaa, Founder and CEO of Citron, “Bringing diversity to the board and also to the management of companies is what was missing in the UAE and I am glad to see listed companies lead the way, I am hoping to see more private companies do the same.”

While the UAE has made great strides toward gender parity, Chemmaa said she’d like to see labor laws evolve in the same direction to further encourage women to lead.

Women can sponsor spouses and families in the UAE, but the rules for women to do so are more restrictive than those applied to men. Though in 2019 the law was amended to provide greater exceptions for women to sponsor family.

Sara Chemmaa, Founder and CEO of Citron.

“I would also love for the labor laws to evolve in the same direction, and for Women to be able to sponsor their husbands without having to justify themselves, women being able to sponsor their family, workers without too many restrictions. Women can lead in high positions as long as given the possibility to do so,” Chemmaa told Arabian Business.

The UAE has rapidly updated gender-related laws over the past few years and advancing gender equality is part of the UAE’s 2021 National Agenda. In 2012, the UAE Cabinet made it compulsory for corporations and government agencies to include women on their boards of directors.

Rima Mrad, Partner at BSA.

Regarding the latest move, Rima Mrad, Partner at BSA, told Arabian Business that the UAE government has been “extremely supportive of women on an official level.”

“This will definitely push forward for the recognition of the role of women in general and pave the way for the improvement of employment condition for women including equal pay. We are enthusiastic about the coming implementation of this decision and looking forward to see its positive impact on a short and long term.”