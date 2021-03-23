Health of employees critical to balance sheet recovery, say Middle East CEOs

Half of CEOs in the Middle East view the health and wellbeing of the workforce as a top priority, according to the latest survey results from PwC.

The consultancy giant’s 24th CEO survey revealed how bosses across the region are applying the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic in order to seize opportunities for growth moving forward.

With the sudden shift to remote working almost exactly a year ago, as part of measures aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus, came a subsequent focus on mental health as the line between working from home and leisure time became blurred.

Twelve months into the crisis, and while many have returned to the office, the spotlight remains on wellbeing among the workforce as CEOs look to build more resilient, agile organisations.

The survey revealed that employee welfare has been pushed up the corporate agenda, with 50 percent of Middle East CEOs agreeing that the good health and wellbeing of the workforce should be a priority that businesses help deliver – up from 46 percent in 2016.

The report said: “The physical and mental health of their employees is a business priority, in a world where the pandemic will continue to disrupt work and home life during 2021.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted or, in some cases, halted critical mental health services in 93 percent of countries worldwide, while the demand for mental health is increasing.

It revealed that countries spend less than two percent of their health budgets on mental health and it is expected that in the next ten years, depression will put more burden on nations than any other disease.

Stephen Anderson, Middle East Strategy and Markets Leader, for PwC Middle East, told Arabian Business: “There has been a much stronger focus on health and wellbeing. I think there was a clear pick-up in CEOs seeing the health and wellbeing of their employees as a fundamental.”