Middle East CEOs falling short on climate change risks

Almost half of Middle East CEOs are aiming to increase investments in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), according to the 24th CEO survey from consultancy giants.

However, while 46 percent of regional respondents said they are starting to incorporate ESG and sustainability goals into corporate planning, it remains some way behind their global counterparts.

The annual survey revealed most Middle East CEOs do not see climate change and environmental damage as a threat to their organisations – only 17 percent said they include the issue in their risk management planning, less than half the global average.

A common thread through countries in the Middle East region is one of diversification as they look to move away from a reliance on hydrocarbons into low-carbon economies, with investment in renewable energies, launching green bonds and other green initiatives.

However, Stephen Anderson, Middle East Strategy and Markets Leader, for PwC Middle East, told Arabian Business, that while this was a priority at government level, it was yet to work its way down to boardrooms in the region.

He said: “I think it’s increasingly on the government agenda here, clearly. I guess in terms of pressures on CEOs from either a regulatory or an ESG pressure on CEOs, I think that’s less of a concern.

“Because of the lack of those external factors I guess if you are a CEO with a fair amount on your plate already, where do you rank this particular issue? It may be lower on your priorities that other parts of the world where you’ve got much more investor activism, regulatory pressure etc.”

The World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report 2021 identified environmental risks, including extreme weather, climate action failure and human environmental damage as the biggest global risks by impact and likelihood.

It said that, with growing a global population that will require investments in infrastructure to reach $90 trillion globally in 2030, there are opportunities for leaders of the public and private sectors to collaborate and build a more sustainable and resilient Middle East.

And Anderson believed that will be the case in years to come. “I’m expecting that this may be the last year where we’re low on this one,” he said. “I think it’s definitely changing.”