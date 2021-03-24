Sheikh Hamdan, Deputy ruler of Dubai, passes away – 10 days of mourning announced

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has died.

Leading the tributes on Wednesday morning was his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, who took to Twitter with a post which read: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return… May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”

Born on December 25, 1945, Sheikh Hamdan was the second of four sons of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the late ruler of Dubai.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون … رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021

His formal schooling began in Dubai, at Al Madrasah Al-Ahlia, where he studied mathematics, English, basic sciences, Arabic and Islamic studies, before going to further his education at the Bell School of Languages in Cambridge between 1967 and 1968.

Sheikh Hamdan was Minister of Finance of the UAE since 1971. He presided over several high-level government entities such as Dubai ‎Municipality, Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Aluminum (DUBAL) and Dubai Natural Gas ‎Company Limited, Dubai World Trade Centre, among others.‎

He also played a key role in nurturing young Emirati talent through the Hamdan bin Rashid Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.

Dubai Media office tweeted an announcement of a ten-day mourning period with flags at half-mast across Dubai starting today. A three-day closure of government offices was also announced in the same tweet, starting Thursday.