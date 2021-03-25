Oman set to toughen Covid restrictions after recent surge in cases, deaths

Oman on Thursday announced plans to implement the night-time closure of commercial activities and a ban on movement of people and vehicles from 8pm to 5am.

The curfew will take effect from Sunday and will run until the morning of Thursday April 8.

According to Oman News Agency (ONA), the Supreme Committee of Oman on Covid-19 took the decision following a recent surge in infection numbers, the growing number of patients admitted to hospitals and intensive care units and a spike in deaths.

The Supreme Committee said it will take a series of tougher and more comprehensive measures that might culminate into lockdown and total ban on movement during the same period.

It also said students of government schools should continue learning online until April 8, except Class 12 students, who have to stick to the blended learning system.

Oman has so far reported over 153,000 infections and more than 1,600 deaths, with 140,000 recoveries.

Oman was recently added to the UK’s ‘red list’ of countries, with a ban on commercial and private planes travelling from the two countries.