Oman authorities admit ‘extreme anxiety’ at surge in Covid-19 cases

Authorities in Oman have stepped up restrictions across the sultanate as experts predict the period from April 1 to May 31 will be “an extremely difficult stage” in the pandemic’s development in the country.

According to a report by the Oman News Agency (ONA), the Supreme Committee charged with dealing with the crisis expressed “extreme anxiety” at the latest epidemiological monitoring reports and “took note of the alarming daily surge in Covid-19 infection cases, the growing number of patients admitted to hospital wards and intensive care units and the unfortunate spike in death cases”.

Dr. Faryal al-Lawati, senior consultant of Infectious Diseases and head of the Contagious Diseases Unit at the Royal Hospital, said that the surge was due to lenience in implementing precautionary measures, like wearing face masks properly, sanitising hands and avoiding assembling during funerals and shopping.

In a statement to ONA, Dr. Faryal said that many cases of infection are a result of arriving passengers who fail to comply with home quarantine or institutional isolation. This behaviour, she explained, has been the main source of new, doubly-mutated and rapidly propagating variants of the virus. “The tragedy is that some of those who get infections and experience respiratory system inflammation symptoms still mingle with others, instead of isolating themselves,” she said.

Out of the six GCC countries, Oman currently has the second lowest total number of coronavirus cases (156,087), although it has the third highest death toll in the region (1,661). Omani health authorities confirmed on Sunday 2,249 new positive cases of Covid-19, although no further deaths were reported.

The report said: “To avoid the worse, the Supreme Committee will take a series of tougher and more comprehensive measures that might culminate into lockdown and total ban on movement during the above-mentioned period.”

As a result, commercial activities will be closed in the evening and a ban on the movement of people and vehicles, from 8pm to 5am, is being enforced through to April 8.

Remote learning for students will also continue until April 8, except Class 12 students, who will remain with the blended learning system.

Dr Faryal said that the Covid-19 Supreme Committee may take more stringent measures to address the high rise of infection cases, which, if no action is taken in the right time, may go beyond the capacity of the health system.

“There is a concern that we might reach a stage where we will be unable to provide proper care to Covid-19 patients if the numbers of infections keep rising. Also, full focus on Covid-19 patients will deprive other patients who need health services,” said Dr Faryal.