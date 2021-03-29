Saudi Arabia announces initiative to confront regional climate change

Saudi Arabia has announced its plans to plant 50 billion trees across the Middle East, as part of its strategy to confront climate change.

Under the Middle East Green Initiative which was announced on Saturday, the kingdom will coordinate with neighbouring states and regional allies to plant 40 billion trees, according to a statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The remaining 10 billion trees will be planted in Saudi Arabia under the Saudi Green Initiative, also announced on Saturday, making the combined total the largest reforestation program in the world.

Under the Saudi Green Initiative, the kingdom also plans to reduce carbon emissions by securing half of the country’s power from renewable sources by 2030, combat pollution and land degradation, and preserve marine life, as per SPA.

“As a leading global oil producer, the kingdom fully recognises its share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis,” said the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman when announcing the initiatives.

Just as the kingdom underpinned energy markets during the oil and gas era, it is going to become a global leader in forging a greener world,” he continued.

The Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF) Joseph McMonigle welcomed Saudi Arabia’s plan and said: “This is an exciting announcement regarding the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and further strengthen efforts on the climate crisis.”

Saudi Arabia is a member of the IEF, the world’s largest energy organisation whose mandate is to promote dialogue on energy policy and support its members in the transition to a sustainable energy future.

More details of the Saudi Green Initiative will be announced in the next few months and Saudi Arabia will host a forum with international partners for the Middle East Green Initiative in the second quarter of 2022, according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, faces weighty environmental challenges which include desertification and air pollution.

During its presidency of the Group of 20 last year, the Saudi government secured the G20’s endorsement of the concept of the Circular Carbon Economy, which supports technologies such as Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage and Direct Air Capture.