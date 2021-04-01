How global drugs kingpin ‘The Ghost’ was caught in Dubai

Dubai Police on Thursday said it has arrested Moufide ‘Mouf’ Bouchibi, a French drug lord involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations across Europe with an estimated annual street value of 70 million euros ($82.6 million).

Bouchibi, 39, who became an international kingpin known as The Ghost, had been travelling under a false identity and had been on the run for 10 years using forged documents when Dubai Police arrested him.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the arrest is another achievement to the fruitful cooperation between Dubai Police and international law enforcement agencies.

The General Department of Criminal Investigation located, tracked, and arrested the suspect shortly after receiving Interpol’s Red Notice.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), Bouchibi, eluded detectives for more than a decade and became a global trafficker.

Al-Jallaf said: “Although French detectives had only a photo of Bouchibi from more than 20 years ago, our teams were able to identify Mouf’s whereabouts by analysing available data, pictures and videos, and harnessing the latest artificial intelligence techniques available at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre.”

Al-Jallaf revealed that Bouchibi had not made a single transaction or purchase under his real name since his arrival in Dubai.

“He was hiding under several names as if he did not exist at all, which posed a great challenge to our detectives who have always shown exceptional professionalism in analysing available information and utilising the latest technologies to serve justice and track down criminals,” Al-Jallaf added.

He said that once the investigation is over, Bouchibi will be referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, and the UAE Ministry of Justice will determine the mechanism for his extradition under agreements with Interpol.

Jérôme Bonet, central director of the French Judiciary Police, praised the close cooperation between the French Anti-Narcotics Agency (OFAST) and the Dubai Police that led to the arrest of Bouchibi.