Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘green list’ of destinations

Israel and South Korea have been added to Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green List’ of destinations in an updated announcement by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi on Monday.

However, Kazakhstan appears to have been removed from the list, which exempts passengers from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in the UAE capital.

Passengers from countries on the list only require to undergo PCR testing on arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The full list of countries includes: Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Mauritius, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Korea.

While the capital officially reopened to tourists on December 24 last year, strict coronavirus preventative measures remain in place to enter the emirate, including from neighbouring Dubai.