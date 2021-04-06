Oman orders evening curfew during Ramadan to combat coronavirus spread

Authorities in Oman have ordered an evening curfew to be enforced during the Holy month of Ramadan in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus as the Sultanate’s health sector is “undergoing heavy pressure” from the increased number of coronavirus cases.

According to a report on the state-run Oman News Agency (ONA) site, the rise in the number of Covid-19 infections is placing a strain on hospital wards and intensive care units.

A number of measures were announced by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the pandemic, following its latest meeting, which was chaired by Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

With Ramadan approaching, scope of gatherings will be limited as they “proved to be a basic factor in the spread and intensity of the pandemic”.

A previous decision to close all commercial activities between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. will be extended from Thursday through to the first day of Ramadan.

While the night-time ban on all commercial activities and curfew prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., will be initiated throughout the holy month.

Taraweeh congregational prayers in mosques are prohibited and there is a total ban on all types of gatherings, such as Iftar-Sa’im, in mosques, tents or public assembling places.

All social, sport and cultural activities and any other group activities are also banned throughout Ramadan.

And entry to the Sultanate will be restricted only to Omani citizens and residency holders with effect from 12 noon on Thursday.

The report said: “The Covid-19 Supreme Committee advises all citizens and residents to avoid travelling abroad during the coming period, except under extreme necessity, bearing in mind that many countries are likely to restrict movement and travel. The Supreme Committee recommends limiting travel for official missions abroad or for participation in external events.”

Authorities in the country previously said the period from April 1 to May 31 would be “an extremely difficult stage” and admitted the rise in the number of cases was causing “extreme anxiety”.

On Monday, Oman reported a further 1,117 cases of coronavirus, taking the total number since the onset of the pandemic to 164,274. There are currently 15,013 active cases, 189 of which are described as “severe” or “critical”. The Sultanate also reported 32 new deaths from Covid-19, taking the death toll to 1,722, the second highest in the GCC behind Saudi Arabia.