Revealed: Al Quoz to lead Dubai’s new push to become global creative capital

Dubai on Tuesday launched the Al Quoz Creative District, the first destination to be revealed as part of the emirate’s plan to become the global capital for the creative economy.

The new destination, launched by Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed, is the latest addition to Dubai’s smart, artistic and cultural cities, according to a tweet by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We will all follow its rapid development soon,” he said, adding that it will be supervised by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

Sheikh Hamdan (pictured below) added in tweets that the Al Quoz Creative District will be a “unified and integrated centre to serve creative people from all over the world… provide the spaces, capabilities and incentives for them to launch their creativity… and establish their companies from Dubai to the world”.

He said: “Al Quoz Creative District is a new step through which we affirm Dubai’s pioneering role… and that it is serious about being the new global creative capital… and the first destination for creators from all over the world.”

No further details were immediately available but the Al Quoz Creative District announcement builds on plans revealed at the weekend to develop Dubai’s creative industry.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed on Saturday, the initiative will see the number of jobs in the creative industry rise to 150,000 – from 70,000 – within five years. The number of firms is set to rise from 8,000 to 15,000 over the next five years.

Dubai also aims to increase the contribution of the creative economy to the country’s GDP from 2.6 percent to 5 percent and launch new creative zones in content, design and arts.

The initiative falls under the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which also includes creating the legislative and investment environment necessary for the planned growth and aims to increase the emirate’s “attractiveness to innovators, investors and entrepreneurs”.

Given the current squeeze on creative enterprises globally, “this initiative is most welcome,” said Mark Fiddes, a consulting creative director based in Dubai.

“The Dubai Creative Economy Strategy to transform Dubai into the world’s creative economic capital is a continuation of our leadership’s vision to create a knowledge and innovation-based economy,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City and Dubai Studio City.

“For two decades, Dubai Media City has played a key role in realising this ambition, generating new jobs and opportunities to diversify the economy and position the emirate as a talent hub,” he added.

The creative economy covers a wide range of subjects including publishing, writing, audio-visual and print media such as cinema, music and video, as well as artistic and cultural industries, cultural heritage museums, historical sites, archives, events, libraries and the software and videogame sector.