Why sustainable giving is a priority for Ma’an

Abu Dhabi’s Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has announced Social Inclusion as the theme for its philanthropic activities and programmes through 2021, aiming to develop sustainable solutions to Abu Dhabi’s most pressing societal challenges.

Through sustainable giving, where a long-lasting solution is the intended outcome, a cycle of consistent funding for social projects is created, explained Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, director general for Ma’an.

“Giving is great but when giving is sustainable, it is even greater. Moving from the charitable approach to the philanthropy approach, what we are trying to do today, through our social contribution or fundraising platform, is to use them as tools to create sustainable finance solutions for social businesses as well as social priorities and projects,” said Al Ameemi.

One way Ma’an is supporting sustainable giving is through its Social Investment Fund where private sector businesses, in addition to the public sector and individuals, can donate to social projects.

“The more the private sector collaborates with us, the better results we achieve and the easier it gets. When we talk about corporate social responsibility and the private sector practicing their social responsibility, it will definitely support our agenda,” explained Al Ameemi.

To assure businesses that there contribution has had a positive impact on the cause they chose to support, Ma’an shares clear objectives for their initiatives as well as an assessment report at the conclusion.

As part of the Social Investment Fund, Ma’an will be supporting the National Programme for Organs and Tissue Donation starting with an “at your own pace” race in Abu Dhabi on April 10. The event aims to raise money for organ donation and the 16 people currently on the waiting list for organs in the UAE.

“The run has two purposes: One is to create awareness on organ transplants and the other is to encourage individuals to participate financially for that social good,” said Al Ameemi.

Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, director general for Ma’an

Under the goal of social inclusion and bringing communities together, Ma’an has created an online community through Let’s Connect, a ten-week virtual programme which used social media to create a number of initiatives focused on health and wellness, business and coaching, community and arts and culture.

Let’s Connect was launched in response to coronavirus and the lockdown measures last year which isolated many residents and caused them to feel lonely or disconnected, explained Al Ameemi.

“The programme will support these people by allowing them to connect with others virtually and get enlightened about specific social priorities that we wanted to shed the light on,” she said.