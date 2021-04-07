Tabuk to develop MENA’s largest fish farm in Saudi mega-city Neom

Tabuk Fish Company is to develop the largest fish farm in the Middle East and North African region in Saudi Arabia’s new mega-city Neom.

Tabuk and Neom Company have signed a memorandum of understanding that will also see the creation of artificial lakes and natural waters as part of the project, which is in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 to diversify the country’s economy and sources of income.

معالي الوزير يرعى توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين شركة نيوم وشركة أسماك تبوك، بهدف التوسع في إنتاج وتطبيق الجيل الجديد من تقنيات الاستزراع المائي داخل منطقة نيوم. pic.twitter.com/RrMPgbL2XR — وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة (@MEWA_KSA) April 6, 2021

According to a report by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the hatchery will operate with a capacity of 70 million fingerlings, with a particular focus on improving the production of local fish species in the Red Sea to contribute to achieving the kingdom’s goal of producing 600,000 tons of fish products by 2030.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of Neom, said: “We are pleased to work with Tabuk Fish Company to introduce new technologies and approaches to aquaculture to improve all aspects of farming and sustainability. The capacity and innovative nature of the hatchery, combined with top-notch technologies, will help position Saudi Arabia at the forefront of sustainable marine aquaculture.”

Aquaculture is currently the world’s fastest-growing food sector and accounts for over 50 percent of the total global seafood supply. With seafood consumption in the kingdom projected to grow 7.4 percent annually, sustainable aquaculture growth is key to meeting this demand and easing pressure on wild fish stocks, which are under stress in the region and worldwide due to overfishing.

Nasser A. Al-Sharif, chairman of Tabuk Fish Company, added: “Our collaboration with Neom will initially focus on creating a state-of-the-art fish hatchery to generate local jobs. It will also attract top technology companies to Neom, allowing Tabuk Fish Company to establish a variety of new business opportunities and positively impact the Neom region and beyond.”