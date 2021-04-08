Saudi’s historic AlUla seeks investors for 15-year transformation

National and international investors are being invited to be part of the 15-year transformation of the historic AlUla site in Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural masterplan for the development of the site in the north-west region of the kingdom, named ‘The Journey Through Time Masterplan’, was unveiled on Thursday.

Conceived as a living museum, the plan includes 15 new cultural assets, a 9km rejuvenated cultural oasis, ten million square metres of green and open spaces and a 46km low-carbon tramway, while contributing to AlUla’s hospitality offer with 5,000 additional hotel keys.

Stephen Murray, chief of country zoning and planning for the Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU), told Arabian Business: “There’s great opportunities and we really invite the world and Saudi Arabia to declare their interest and come and join and work with us to achieve this amazing plan.

“We want people to come and partner with us because we want to look at how we can do things better, how we can continue this journey of sustainability, what are the new ways of doing it, what are the new technologies or approaches that we can adopt and build on and help Saudi achieve its green initiatives.”

Murray revealed that investment opportunities existed across a wide range of areas, including hospitality, agriculture, culture, food and beverage, and tourism.

Once entirely complete, it is anticipated that the development will have helped grow the population of AlUla to 130,000 and create 38,000 jobs, while contributing SAR120 billion ($32bn) to the kingdom’s GDP. It is expected to attract two million visitors annually, offering 9,400 hotel keys in total.

Murray said: “This is unique in the sense that, not only is this about traditional land-use planning, it integrates at all levels. It integrates the environment, sustainability, tourism, culture, arts and also really importantly, opportunity for the community to take part and share this journey with us. New job creation and an opportunity to have what their country has been to them recognised and protected as a way forward.”

Under the plan, five unique districts will be connected by a 20km-long public realm called the Wadi of Hospitality, which will protect 200,000 years of natural and human history across the 20km-long core historical area of AlUla, encompassing a wadi and culminating in the Nabataean city of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 15-year programme has been split into three sections, with the first scheduled for completion in 2023, the second in 2030, and the entire project to be delivered in 2035.

Murray explained that the first phase will focus on creating the opening three districts – the AlUla Old Town, Dadan and Jabal Ikmah; while also regenerating the wadi, bringing back farming activity, bringing in cultural sites and regenerating the town, creating economic opportunity.

He said: “We’ve very carefully identified sites for future development to minimise the impact on the environment, but enable that economic flow and income flow into the county that can help us generate more sustainability activity.

“It’s just about revegetation, it’s about reducing carbon, it’s about our journey through time through our cultural oasis, about creating pathways for people to ride and to walk, to take our experiential tram from central AlUla through to Hegra on a lower carbon footprint to minimise car usage.”