How UN Women is supporting the region’s girls in ICT

UN Women is supporting women and girls’ empowerment in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector through various initiatives that include mobile games, boot camps and training programmes, according to a statement by UN Women.

Developed by UN Women and the Arabic HeforShe youth volunteers in Jordan, the mobile game application WeRise questions gender stereotypes and promotes changing attitudes and critical thinking around gender roles among Jordanian youth.

WeRise has reached over 2,000 young Jordanian men and women, with 2,482 users currently registered in the platform.

In partnership with UN Women, 75 young Jordanian women enrolled in an immersive 20-week programme, ReBootKamp (RBK), which focused on building students’ capacity on technical ICT skills, such as coding and programming, while also strengthening their non-technical and leadership skills.

By the end of the programme, 95 percent of graduates were successfully employed despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic crisis.

In partnership with World Food Programme, UN Women is also using blockchain in both the Za’atari and Azraq refugee camps of Jordan, with more than 871 Syrian refugee women benefitting from this service to date.

By leveraging WFP’s BuildingBlocks system, participants’ cash-for-work entitlements are stored securely on UN Women’s blockchain node which can be accessed by beneficiaries through an iris scan which identifies and links them to their blockchain account.

In Lebanon, to date, the majority of women’s economic empowerment and livelihoods programmes have focused on more ‘traditional’ areas of work for women such as sewing, handicrafts, beauty, hairdressing, and foods.

UN Women has taken a different approach, focusing on the ICT sector which also helps generate more acceptance towards women working in non-traditional sectors.

UN Women’s training programme looks to economically empower women within marginalised refugee and host communities by leveraging economic opportunities in the ICT sector.

The programme trains women on market-based ICT skills through multiple curriculum tracks based on their skills and experience, and the identified market needs within the private sector.

The curriculum includes areas such as digital literacy, basic coding, analytics, managing online information, web development, social media, online management, and IT safety and security.

The project will contribute to the economic empowerment of 110 women in Lebanon, and provide guidance on how to increase refugee and vulnerable women’s labor participation in the ICT sector.