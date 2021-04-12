Women’s workplace wellbeing in the UAE

Coronavirus has brought healthcare to the forefront and highlighted the differences between men and women when it comes to engaging with their physical and mental health issues in the workplace.

These differences are often overlooked or dismissed by companies with women tending to feel uncomfortable approaching their employers with their health concerns.

To pinpoint how the pandemic affected working women in the UAE, healthcare insurance players Oman Insurance Company and Bupa Global in partnership with Arabian Business conducted a survey to asses how women can be at their best, both physically and mentally, in the workplace.

Results of the survey How Women Can Bring Their Best Selves to work will be announced in a webinar taking place at Monday noon.

To find out more about the survey results and understand how female employees can be better supported when it comes to their physical and mental wellbeing in the workplace, register here to attend the webinar How Can Organisations Help Women Bring Their Best Selves to Work.