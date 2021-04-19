Bahrain’s non-profit protecting and empowering women eyes regional expansion

Bahrain’s Shamsaha, a non-profit corporation with a mission of protecting, advocating and empowering women in the Middle East, is expanding regionally following a $337,580 (AED 1.24 million) cash injection from the L’Oréal Fund for Women.

Shamsaha, which provides 24/7 crisis support for victims of abuse and domestic violence, will utilise the money from the international personal care company to fund the expansion the crisis programme’s services and on-ground operations to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.

While the programme deals first with the immediate consequences of domestic abuse, it also provides training and support for abused women to become active economic members of society again.

Around 120 certified women’s crisis advocates staff Shamsaha’s Arabic and English hotlines which any woman in Bahrain who is suffering from abuse, regardless of her nationality, can access and receive immediate emotional support and sometimes logistical support for getting to a hospital or police station if needed, for example.

Domestic abuse, which often takes the form of verbal humiliation in addition to physical abuse, destroys a woman’s confidence and diminishes her ability to be a valuable contributor to the economy, said Mary-Justine Todd, founder and executive director of Shamsaha.

Mary-Justine Todd, founder and executive director of Shamsaha

“When women are suffering from abuse, they are not being productive at work and they are not out there applying for jobs because they are stuck just navigating the bare necessities of their safety and wellbeing and that of their children’s,” explained Todd.

“So while emotional support may sound flowery, we’re trying to build abused women’s confidence through it, and only with that confidence comes their abilities to actually grow and be challenged and successful at work,” she continued.

After the immediate abuse is acknowledged, Shamsaha supports women to become economically independent.

“A lot of women face an issue where they’re not able to leave [an abusive situation] or make independent decisions because of financial constraints,” said Todd.

Caseworkers with Shamsaha, Arabic for her sun, support women by helping with their CV, doing job market research and sharpening their interview skills, even making sure they have the right clothing and the ability to get to the interview site.

As part of their education and outreach mandate, Shamsaha launched a micro-finance programme earlier in April and has already signed up the National Bank of Bahrain as its first “big” sponsor, said Todd.

“The programme’s long-term goal is to get them to become economic contributors in society. Most of our clients who have been victims of domestic abuse have never really had a job or earned income so for a lot of them, this is going to be the first time that they’re going to be financially independent and able to provide for themselves and for their children for their families,” said Todd.

The programme has two phases, the first of which is skills development and outcome. In this phase, six women per month are taught handicraft skills to make products, which are then sold on Shamsaha’s website and select department stores.

The programme funds the training, the raw material, marketing and distribution and once the women start making an income, “they pay that micro-loan back and start to earn an income, sometimes for the first time ever,” said Todd.

The programme’s first phase also trains women on employable skills such as graphic design or accounting and they pay the micro-loan back once they get a job.

“The second phase is where we partner the female entrepreneurs, what we call the women who are part of the programme, with local businesswomen to help them learn entrepreneurship and small business skills,” explained Todd.

The programme is currently in progress with five women and Todd said that one women dropped out.

“The hope is to gain some empowerment and some sense of self through this process but it is a normal part of the process that we lose clients because of being held back or restricted by their abusers. But what we did is we planted the seed and they will be back,” said Todd.

Coronavirus last year caused a global rise in the cases of domestic abuse and in 2020 L’Oréal created the L’Oréal Fund for Women, a three-year charitable endowment fund of 50 million euros (close to $60 million) to support highly vulnerable women around the world, which Shamsaha benefited from.

In addition to the expansion, Shamsaha will also focus its efforts on streamlining the development of a mobile application to support victims of abuse across the region, to be launched in the UAE and the GCC in the third quarter of 2021. With the support of L’Oréal Fund for Women, Shamsaha aims to support 4,000 women by end of 2022.