UAE weighs movement restrictions for unvaccinated people

The United Arab Emirates, which has rolled out one of the world’s fastest coronavirus inoculation programs, is considering restrictions on people who haven’t yet taken a vaccine despite being eligible for one.

The country started its vaccination campaign last year and has administered about 9.8 million doses in a mostly expatriate population of 10 million.

The program was expanded last month and most people 16 and above are now eligible for free shots.

Dubai plans to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of the year, as the Middle East business hub uses a variety of shots and movement restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

“Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services,” Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, said late on Tuesday.

“We call on the public, both citizens and residents above the age of 16 who did not get vaccinated, to visit the nearest vaccination center and get the vaccine,” NCEMA said in a tweet. “Delaying or refraining from taking the vaccine poses a threat to the safety of society.”

Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

Most people in the UAE have received the vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm Group, which is now being manufactured locally. Shots developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc. have also been approved for use.

The UAE has reported just over half a million cases since the start of the outbreak. Cases spiked to about 4000 a day in January, but have since dropped. About 1,560 people have died, giving the country one of the lowest case-mortality rates in the world.