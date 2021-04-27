Qatar orders compulsory quarantine from six countries amid Covid-19 fears

Qatar has imposed a compulsory hotel quarantine on all arrivals from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Philippines – regardless of whether they are travelling through direct flights or in transit, and even if they have already been vaccinated.

According to a press statement from the Qatari Ministry of Public Health, the latest measure has been taken as a result of the new strain of coronavirus, which is currently sweeping through India.

The statement said: “All arrivals from those countries must undergo (10) days quarantine in a dedicated quarantine facility, or (14) days if quarantined at Mekhaines facility.”

All passengers whose original flights are from the six countries are subject to a mandatory Covid-19 PCR test done 48 hours before departure from the testing centres approved by their local health authority, while a repeat test must be taken within a day of arriving.

After initially restricting flight rules to India last week, the UAE subsequently moved to shut down air travel to the country completely as cases of the so-called ‘double mutation’ multiplied.

The UK added India to its travel ban list on April 20, and earlier this month New Zealand temporarily suspended arrivals of its citizens and residents from India. Hong Kong banned flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20.

India on Monday set a global record for a rise in daily coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day, while deaths from Covid-19 also jumped by an all-time high over the previous 24 hours.

With 352,991 new cases, India’s total caseload has crossed 17 million. Deaths rose by a record 2,812 to reach a total of 195,123, according to health ministry data.