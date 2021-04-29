Are region’s HR departments becoming too powerful?

Human resources departments in the region may be wielding too much power over businesses, according to a leading industry expert.

Sara Boueri, HR, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), was speaking towards the end of a panel discussion surrounding ‘Tech solutions, high performance tactics for connected teams’, at the AB Future of Work Forum.

A question from the 140-strong audience at the in-person event asked whether the HR industry in the Middle East is taken seriously enough and whether there is adequate investment in the profession.

She said: “It’s the same answer that I’ll give to anyone who either thinks they have a really bad boss or anything there. Whatever you do, you’re in control of it, so if you think HR is not being taken seriously enough, it’s because you’re not showing the importance of that function the way it needs to be done.

“For me, I’ve worked in multiple organisations in the UAE both from governments, local and multinational, HR is actually sometimes given too much importance and too much power in the sense of the policing and ‘don’t hire this person and don’t hire that person.'”

According to a 2019 report from KPMG, 79 percent of HR executives believe the function is seen as a core value driver by senior leadership.