Arabian Business and Snapchat reveal “Positive Disruptor” series

Arabian Business has partnered with social media platform Snapchat to create a new series of videos based around “positive disruption”. The series will see Snapchat’s regional GM, Hussein Freijeh, engage in in-depth, one-on-one interviews with people who have, in one way or another, demonstrated genuinely ground-breaking innovation and creativity in their chosen field.

Each video will also seek to explore a different theme that gets to the heart of the current economic landscape in the Middle East, whether that’s digital transformation, workplace culture, female empowerment, diversity or wellness.

“It’s a wonderful project to be part of,” commented Staff Writer, editor-in-chief or Arabian Business. “As a brand, we have long championed both these kinds of inspirational leaders and their stories, and more recently the challenges they have confronted in the regional’s business scene. We can’t wait to reveal the whole series and hear from these remarkable disruptors.”

The series will be unveiled in early June, with a number of leading business figures and entrepreneurs from across the GCC being interviewed.

Snapchat has been seeking to deepen its connection to the business community and has created a number of innovative content strands throughout the world, including a similar project in the UK.

Snapchat is one of the region’s most popular social networks, with Saudi Arabia boasting in excess of 19.6 million users – the fifth biggest user base in the world, and only half a million users behind the UK. In 2019, the company’s advertising revenue topped $2.6bn.