Abu Dhabi will lift quarantine rules for foreign travellers July 1

Abu Dhabi intends to lift quarantine restrictions for global travellers from July 1, and plans are in the works to make the capital’s border with Dubai more “tourist friendly”, a senior tourism official said at the Arabian Travel Market on Sunday.

The UAE capital will also expand its green list of countries in the lead up to July 1. But even after the first of July, travellers from some countries, like India, will have to quarantine.

The new system will be similar to the Dubai system, and the PCR protocol will be different from high-risk to low-risk destinations, the spokesperson said.

Those coming from countries with higher infection rate would have to undergo two tests – one before they travel and another upon their arrival in Abu Dhabi.

The emirate currently requires individuals to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival unless they arrive from a country on the green list, which consists of 22 countries.

The spokesperson said after about a year and a half of the pandemic and with the preparation to receive international visitors, the department will have a new strategy to deal with the hotel establishments in the emirate, which numbered 165 hotels, including 33 thousand rooms.

This strategy will depend on the travel pattern, choices and behaviour of the travellers, who currently prefer privacy more than before, and is looking for hotel facilities that are characterised by social distancing and linked to more natural and environmentally friendly landscapes.

The forthcoming updated green list will cover the majority of markets the emirate is tapping into and they are monitoring new markets to make up for losses incurred from the Indian, UK, and German markets.

Abu Dhabi added the UK to its green list, but Britain has not yet added the UAE to its list of safe designated countries for travel, meaning travel between the countries is still stalled. In India, a second wave of the pandemic has forced many countries, including the UAE, to suspend flights from the country.