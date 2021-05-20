Covid-19 vaccine records needed to enter Dubai bars, clubs and live venues

To walk into clubs, bars, and live venues in Dubai visitors must show electronic proof of Covid-19 vaccination records, Dr Hanan Al Suwaidi told Dubai Eye radio’s Business Breakfast.

Dubai recently relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, saying bars could re-open and events and live entertainment could come back for a one-month trial period beginning May 17, but performers and attendees must be vaccinated.

“Everyone who got the vaccine received an electronic certificate on their devices,” Dr Al Suwaidi told the radio station.

The Al Hosn app shows vaccination records, and the app will be a sort of pass for entrance into venues for vaccinated visitors.

“The Al Hosn app is going to be the key to everything moving forward,” Dan Bolton, who founded the Dubai-based Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency, told Arabian Business.

Bolton recently put on an event in line with the new rules where every performer and spectator had to have their vaccine records and PCR test visible on the app.

Dan Bolton, who founded the Dubai-based Dan Bolton Creative Management Agency

“This will be a good test-run to better understand how a vaccination certificate can be easily used to allow entry into a venue. It reinforces the Dubai government’s strategy to rely on vaccination to come back to a normal life,” Bruno Trenchard, senior manager, hotels and hospitality, CBRE Middle East, told Arabian Business.

The rules for tourists visiting bars, clubs and live music and sports venues are the same. Tourists in Dubai can register on the Al Hosn app using the “unified number” (UID) listed on their visa, or an electronic certificate.

“Now we have an electronic system in place, everybody has an e-certificate that they could show,” Dr Al Suwaidi said. “There are no physical papers – we don’t encourage that.”

Only individuals who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine can go to bars and nightclubs and attend other events.

“The implementation may be slightly more difficult for tourists as the Al Hosn application is only available in three languages (English, Arabic, Hindi); it might be slightly tricky to use properly by some visitors who are not very comfortable with English,” Trenchard said.

Bruno Trenchard, senior manager, hotels and hospitality, CBRE Middle East

“The proof of vaccination that will be required from tourists will also play a big role in the roll-out of the app for visitors; will it be possible to rely on a vaccination certificate written in French or Russian for instance? If only English certificates are to be used, this might effectively bar some visitor from entry into bars and nightclubs. Luckily enough, these tourists will still be able to go to one of the many restaurants or lounges available in Dubai,” he continued.

On the new rules, experts told Arabian Business that the benefits are expected to trickle down through the tourism and hospitality sectors and encourage vaccination.

Logistically though, Bolton said the new rules will increase staffing demands, as apps and temperatures need to be checked in addition to tickets, and wait times to enter events will also increase. But he added the new guidelines provide clarity on what is allowed in the UAE in the events space, and the loosened rules have paved the way for further recovery in the industry.

Indoor events are now allowed to host 1,500 people, for outdoor, 2,500 people. Hotels are now permitted to operate at 100 percent capacity.

The UAE has delivered around 11.5 million doses, with a vaccination rate of around 59 percent the population.