US, Spain, Germany now on Abu Dhabi green list

Travelers from the US, Germany, Spain and other recently added ‘green list’ countries will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Azerbaijan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Spain, and the US have been added to the UAE capital’s green list on Sunday as the emirate continues to loosen Covid-19 restrictions.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the green list are regularly updated based on international development and inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, a DCT Abu Dhabi statement said.

The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship, it added.

Abu Dhabi last week announced it intends to lift quarantine restrictions for global travellers from July 1, and plans are in the works to make the capital’s border with Dubai more “tourist friendly”.

The new system will be similar to the Dubai system, and the PCR protocol will be different from high-risk to low-risk destinations, the spokesperson said.

The countries currently on the list are: