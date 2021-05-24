Bahrain to ban travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal

Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal from Monday, after the countries were deemed to be on the kingdom’s ‘red list’.

The announcement was made by Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs in line with Government Executive Committee directives and based on recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus.

Civil Aviation Affairs announces additional measures to safeguard public healthhttps://t.co/RyeZ127CMw pic.twitter.com/pSWIn3P88O — Bahrain News Agency (@bna_en) May 23, 2021

Travellers from the aforementioned countries will be barred from entering the kingdom. Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

Vaccinated or non-vaccinated passengers arriving from countries other than the red list must also present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay, as well as quarantine for a period of ten days in their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility.

According to a report on state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA), passengers arriving from the countries not included in the red list are exempted from:

Quarantine and PCR tests – if they are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain issued vaccination certificate or a certificate issued by a country whose vaccination certificate is approved by authorities in Bahrain, or a certificate issued by a country that has reciprocal recognition agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain. Quarantine – if they are vaccinated and hold vaccination certificates issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom, a member state of the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan or Singapore.

Bahrain has recorded over 218,000 cases of coronavirus since the onset of the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 820 people across the kingdom.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) suspended flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka into the country.

While flights to and from India to the UAE were stopped last month as new cases of Covid-19 in the country spiralled.