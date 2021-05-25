Employment certificate fraud rates soar amid Covid-19 crisis ‘desperation’

Employment certificate fraud rates have increased by almost a third in the last year as unemployment caused by the global coronavirus pandemic has forced many to take desperate – and illegal – actions.

The figures were revealed by TrueProfile.io, part of the Dubai-based DataFlow Group, a leading provider of primary source verification (PSV) services.

Group CEO Sunil Kumar told Arabian Business the long-standing issue of false certification was decreasing in recent years, but has been brought to the fore by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “In the past few years we saw a declining trend in document fraud as people were becoming more cautious of the checks involved in verification. However, in the last 12 months this trend has reversed. People are ready to take chances by submitting documents which have been tampered with and grabbing any possible opportunity. People, from their perspective, look at it from a glass is half full, if they don’t get caught.

“It is desperation mainly driven by unemployment. However, Covid-19 has also pushed people to think about moving to a safer and better controlled place. Of course, the UAE is one of the first countries to control Covid effectively and open up to drive a ‘normal’ life. ”

Insights from the group revealed that overall fraud rates – which refers to fraud on any verified documents including degrees, ID, employment certificates, licenses – throughout the pandemic increased by 15 percent when compared to the same period last year.

“People are looking for a shortcut or an easy way out for cross-border movements and don’t look at the seriousness of the consequences of forging the document,” said Kumar.

TrueProfile.io carries out pre-employment checks to the highest standards, providing a technology-driven platform that connects international employers with trusted professionals, by verifying credentials at the source.

Kumar revealed that the company predominantly deals with the ‘high-risk’ industries, in particular the healthcare sector, although he admitted document forging activity is prevalent in other industries including engineering, education and aviation.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of DataFlow Group

However, he was quick to dismiss the perception that such activity was mainly coming from any particular geography.

He said: “Don’t think that this problem is coming from a particular part of the world. It is widely spread across the globe. Of course this is highlighted more in the talent-exporting countries, but not restricted only to those geographies.”

TrueProfile.io also looks into the social media presence of individuals, as well as studying the dark web, and Kumar admitted too many people were still unaware of the impact posting on such channels has, particularly on future employment prospects.

Internet users in the Middle East have an average of 8.4 social media accounts, according to research from GlobalWebIndex (GWI); while Forbes has reported that the UAE, with an average of 10.5 accounts, is the highest number of social media accounts per person globally.

Kumar said: “Social media is full of rubbish. People post anything and everything. When social media really hit the world people saw that as an opportunity to connect with people and express their views, be popular and get attention. But they didn’t realise its impact on future career prospects.

“In the last couple of years I have seen a lot of people getting aware of it and minimising their social media presence.”