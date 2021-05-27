Gender diversity improving in MENA, but challenges remain

The Middle East and North Africa region’s chief executives have led all regions in citing improved workplace gender diversity in the past five years, but challenges remain in attracting and retaining women to the workplace, especially in senior positions, according to a new survey by global leadership community YPO, the Financial Times and the United Nations Women HeForShe programme.

The Global Chief Executive Gender Equality survey indicated that 71 percent of respondents in the MENA said their organisations as a whole have increased gender diversity, compared to 57 percent globally, but 32 percent of them revealed they are also less likely to have females in their organisations (compared to 39 percent in the rest of world).

The survey was conducted in March with 2,079 YPO member chief executives from 106 countries responding; it provides research on what gender specific roadblocks leaders face on their path towards becoming a chief executive and how to remove those roadblocks for future generations of leaders.

The palpable improvement in workplace gender diversity can be attributed to the various regional government initiatives adopted in relation to gender equality and women empowerment in the past five years, said Dr Reem Osman, CEO of the Saudi German Hospital and a member YPO, one of the entities that conducted the survey.

In the UAE, such initiatives include the equal pay for equal work in the private sector, introduced last fall, and the decree to have at least one female on the board of listed public sector companies.

This has reflected favourably on the survey results, said Osman, as MENA respondents were more likely to say their company’s Board of Directors have significantly or somewhat increased in gender diversity in the last five years (50 percent MENA, versus 38 percent globally). Close to 58 percent of them also indicated they are likely to support instituting female leadership/mentoring if it is not yet present in organisations compared to 40 percent globally.

While this progress is commendable, Osman said there is still more work to be done in attracting and retaining women to the workforce which remains a challenge in a region.

“I think having more women in leadership positions will sooner or later reflect positively on the number of women at all levels of the organisation,” said Osman.

“The survey revealed that when women are in senior positions, they are more likely to hire women and so by default they are empowering and giving more leadership skills to other women. This will eventually lead to an increase in women in C suite positions,” she continued.

While 51 percent of the males surveyed indicated they had aspired to be a CEO early on in their lives, only a third of women respondents said the same, a challenge which Osman believes can be solved through modelling and education.

“When I was a young girl I never dreamed of becoming a CEO but now my daughter says she wants to be a CEO like mommy. I believe with more women working, they can serve as role models for their children and educational programmes at school for both boys and girls can provide guidance and support towards women empowerment,” said Osman.