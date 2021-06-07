Abu Dhabi visa renewals require negative Covid PCR test

A statement from Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) revealed the new rules, which state the PCR test must be taken within 72 hours of the health check.

It said: “All applicants visiting the Disease Prevention and Screening Centres should have a negative Covid-19 result on the Al Hosn app done within 72 hours starting from Monday, June 7, and must follow all the recommended precautionary measures.”

The Ambulatory Healthcare Services currently runs 11 screening centres across the UAE capital. Anyone visiting as part of their medical check must now provide proof that they are free from coronavirus.

Abu Dhabi has enforced strict health guidelines throughout the pandemic in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Currently, anyone looking to travel into Abu Dhabi must receive a negative PCR test result no more than 48 hours before entry. Although a negative Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DFI) result 24 hours before travel also allows entry, this cannot be used to enter the emirate on two consecutive occasions.

The UAE currently boasts one of the best Covid-19 vaccination programmes in the world, with more than 13.3 million doses administered across the country to date.