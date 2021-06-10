Abu Dhabi to introduce green pass to enter shops, parks, gyms and attractions

Abu Dhabi is set to introduce new rules for access to a wide range of facilities and attractions across the emirate from Tuesday, June 15.

According to the latest statement from the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee (NCEMA), a green pass on the UAE’s Alhosn app will be required to access a number of venues, including shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, and museums, and restaurants and cafes.

Green passes on the app show when the vaccination status turns green, although it may also be the case depending on an individual’s latest PCR test.

On the Alhosn app, green passes (when the vaccination status turns green) are not based exclusively on vaccination status, but on the validity of the individual’s latest PCR test.

Earlier this week, six categories were introduced by the UAE government, explaining the validity of PCR tests – and therefore green pass – in each. They are:

Category 1: For those vaccinated who have received their second dose at least 28 days earlier or are volunteers in vaccine trials, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for 30 days, as well as show the active icon (letter E or gold star) for seven days.

Category 2: For people who have received their second dose less than 28 days earlier, a negative PCR test result will give green-light status for 14 days.

Category 3: For those who have received their first dose and are waiting for their second dose appointment, a negative PCR test result will see their Alhosn status change to green for seven days.

Category 4: People who have received their first dose and are late to their second dose appointment by 48 days or more, a negative PCR test result will see the app’s status appear in green for three days.

Category 5: For those with vaccine exemption certificates as per approved processes, a negative PCR test result will see the Alhosn status appear in green for seven days.

Category 6: And finally, for those who are unvaccinated and do not have exemption, a negative PCR test result will see the app’s status change to green for three days.

For all categories, Alhosn’s status will turn grey when the relevant PCR test validity ends. It will turn red when the test result is positive and government isolation procedures will need to be followed.

Procedures apply to those aged 16 and above.