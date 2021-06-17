Revealed: How Expo 2020 aims to focus on gender equality

Expo 2020 Dubai has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, unveiling creative content and programming for the Women’s Pavilion in collaboration with Cartier.

Taking place in Dubai from October 1, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo since the 1900s to have a stand-alone pavilion dedicated to women.

A statement said Expo 2020’s focus on women’s empowerment and gender equality builds on the example of the UAE, recognising the important roles women play and the contributions made from all members of society.

It added that Expo 2020 and Cartier will come together to remind the world that full and equal participation of women in all fields is essential to building a more equitable and just world.

Under the exhibition titled New Perspectives, the Women’s Pavilion will invite visitors to recognise the central role that women, known and unknown, have played throughout history, leading up to the present.

Celebrating the significant contributions of women, the pavilion will demonstrate an important principle: when women thrive, all of humanity thrives.

It will highlight important contributions women have made in advancing societies, as well as the challenges women still face, especially as the world navigates through the Covid-19 pandemic and works toward a more sustainable future.

The pavilion will also raise awareness by showcasing both female and male contributors to women’s empowerment and gender equality, inspiring visitors of all ages to become change-makers within their own communities and beyond.

Reem Al Hashimy (pictured below), UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The international community has made progress in gender equality and women’s empowerment, but much more needs to be done. By welcoming visitors from across the planet and from every walk of life, Expo 2020 Dubai is a unique, powerful platform that will drive the necessary attention to this issue.

“Gender equality and women’s empowerment has been a central principle of the UAE since its inception 50 years ago as evidenced in initiatives by great female leaders such as Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum. We in the UAE have practiced empowering women as integral to national development, and so it has proven in half a century of unprecedented growth.

“The pace of our development is only going to quicken with what we aim to achieve in the next 50 years. Unless we place gender equality and women’s empowerment centre stage, we will not progress at the pace we need to.”

The Women’s Pavilion features five structures with different narratives located on the ground floor:

Introduction – expressing the purpose of the pavilion

Achievements – shining a light on women’s impact on the world

Challenges – acknowledging what is holding women back

Solutions – highlighting the initiatives enabling women to thrive so humanity can thrive

Engaging with visitors – encouraging visitors to become champions of gender equality and women’s empowerment and take the journey forward.

Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International said: “As gender inequality persists and continues to impact women’s lives, it is ever more imperative to show unity and togetherness in promoting women empowerment. We are honoured to take our long-standing support to women change-makers further by collaborating with Expo 2020 Dubai and present the Women’s Pavilion to a truly global audience.”

Inspired by references from Cartier’s creative heritage, French architect Laura Gonzalez reimagines the upper part of the pavilion’s façade, together with Dubai born artist Kholoud Sharafi and French light designer Pauline David.

Nadine Labaki, Lebanese actress and the first female Arab director to be nominated for an Oscar, will direct the Women’s Pavilion’s introduction movie while French actress, screenwriter and director Mélanie Laurent takes over the second floor of the pavilion to curate an immersive exhibition.

The pavilion will also feature a Majlis to engage in constructive and solution-oriented conversations on women’s empowerment.

Across the six months of Expo, the Women’s Pavilion will host an array of events, programming and dialogues including a Women’s World Majlis to address the role of women in creating a cleaner, safer, healthier world, and the Women in Arabia and Islam series, highlighting real-life stories of women who have led the way throughout history, inspiring other women from across the world to reach new heights.