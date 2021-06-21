Qatar vows to provide vaccines for World Cup fans

Qatar has vowed to provide one million Covid-19 vaccines for football fans travelling to the World Cup in 2022 and has warned those who have not been immunised will not be allowed into the stadiums.

The country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al-Thani said that negotiations were currently taking place with a company to provide the shots so that everyone attending the World Cup Qatar 2022 will be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million vaccine doses against the coronavirus for the immunisation of those coming to the FIFA World Cup Qatar,” Sheikh Khaled was quoted as saying by state media. “Our primary goal in vaccinating the unvaccinated is to protect the public health of citizens and residents.

“When the date of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 comes, most countries of the world will have vaccinated and immunised their citizens. Due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving a full vaccination against the virus.”

One of the richest countries on the planet per capita, Qatar is spending hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure construction ahead of the tournament. Sheikh Khaled said preparations were going well despite the global pandemic and looked forward to hosting the 2021 Arab Cup in December as a precurser to FIFA’s flagship event next year.

Sheikh Khaled has previously said he expected a huge economic boost for the country, despite the continued Covid-19 crisis.

“We anticipate the contribution to the economy essentially would be around about $20 billion,” he said. The sum is equivalent to about 11 percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2019.