Nurseries in Abu Dhabi handed boost as ‘bubble’ numbers increase

Nurseries in Abu Dhabi have been given the green light to cater for more children within Covid health and safety ‘bubbles’.

In an update on Monday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said nurseries operating in the emirate must continue to do so at a lower capacity while caring for children in small groups or ‘bubbles’. However, the number of children within these has been increased.

For the age group of 45 days-to-two years, a bubble can include 12 children, up from 8; while for the age group of two-to-four years, a bubble can include 16 children, up from 10.

Nurseries must continue to ensure a minimum space requirement of 3.5 square metres per child in each classroom, and five square metres in open areas.

The procedures also include gradual closure of a nursery, if needed, rather than immediately closing the full property. As per the update, the bubble in which a positive case is detected will be closed for 10 days. If three or more bubbles are affected, then the entire nursery will close for 10 days, based on specific measures.

The operating procedures will also continue to include: conducting regular inspections to ensure health procedures are implemented; providing all staff with mandatory virtual training on implementing Covid-19 protocols; appointing a health and safety officer and hiring a nurse in every nursery, who will check the temperature of children, educators and staff on a daily basis, and not admit any person with a potential Covid-19 symptom.

“Nurseries are critical in supporting parents’ careers and ability to work by providing this essential service. During the pandemic, parents, their employers, and nursery operators worked closely together to minimise the impact of reducing nurseries’ capacity while also ensuring children receive the important care they need,” said Mariam Al Hallami, division director of the Early Childhood Education, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.