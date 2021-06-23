Dubai launches largest in-house airport lab for Covid PCR testing

One of the world’s largest and most modern in-house airport labs for processing Covid-19 RT-PCR tests has opened at Dubai International (DXB) as the emirate strengthens its impressive reputation for the return of safe travel.

Located close to Terminal 2, the 20,000 square-foot laboratory is a dedicated facility for round-the-clock processing of RT-PCR test samples collected from passengers at DXB.

Using the latest World Health Organisation-standard Covid-19 RT-PCR testing equipment, the lab can process up to 100,000 samples per day and provide reliable results within a few hours. Equipped with negative and positive pressure rooms it is linked to government reporting platforms ensuring secure and easy sharing of information between health and regulatory authorities and airlines.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The drastic change in travel norms and the introduction of travel protocols including PCR testing have changed the airport experience of travellers around the world. As the world’s busiest international hub preparing for a surge in passenger traffic over the summer holidays and beyond, we were keen to make sure that the airport journey is safer, smoother and faster while fulfilling the required health protocols.

“The lab’s quick turnaround for processing test results will go a long way in helping us deliver a service experience the world expects from Dubai.”

The opening of the lab follows close on the heels of the announcement of the reopening of Terminal 1 and Concourse D after 15-months.

The facility is a collaboration between Dubai Airports, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Pure Health.