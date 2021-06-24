K-pop band Stray Kids unveiled as Korea Expo 2020 pavilion ambassadors

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) has announced that it has appointed Stray Kids, the famous K-pop band, as ambassadors of the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Stray Kids is one of the most popular K-pop bands, with 34 million social networking followers globally. The band recently won the Kingdom-Legendary War (2021) boy band competition TV series in Korea.

The Korea Pavilion will be located in the Mobility District of Expo 2020 Dubai with theme Smart Korea, Moving The World To You.

The announcement comes the day after Dubai announced the 100-day countdown to the official start of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1.

The six-month world showcase, postponed for a year as a result of the global coronavirus crisis, will run through to March 31, 2022, with a projection of more than 25 million visits from a local and international audience over its 182-day duration.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the formal countdown on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said: “People from every corner of the globe are welcome to join the once-in-a-lifetime inspiring and enlightening experience that pays testament to human creativity. We will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai.”