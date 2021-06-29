Kuwait announces direct flights to certain countries as travel restrictions ease

Kuwait has moved to ease Covid-related travel restrictions with the launch of direct flights to a select group of countries.

At a cabinet meeting it was agreed to allow direct flights to 12 destinations: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Britain, Spain, the US, Holland, Italy, Austria, France, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Greece and Switzerland.

According to the official Twitter account of the Government Communication Centre, the decision will take effect from Thursday (July 1), noting that “any rule that contradicts with this decision is no longer valid”.

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has also permitted citizens and close relatives, as well as accompanying house maids, who had taken the first jab of the Covid vaccine to pass through land and sea exits as of today (Tuesday).

A further tweet from the Government Communication Centre said the decision would be valid until July 31.

It added that the cabinet decided to open the land and sea borders for those who had taken the two jabs of the accredited vaccines: Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, or one jab of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, effective from August 1.

On Monday, Kuwait reported 1,652 new Covid-19 infections, raising the total cases to 353,133.

The Health Ministry said that 1,663 people recovered from the disease over the previous 24 hours, taking the total recoveries up to 332,678.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the death toll reached 1,943 after ten unvaccinated people had passed away.

He pointed out that over 19,000 patients are currently being treated at hospitals, in addition to 280 cases in intensive care units.