Oman orders total lockdown during Eid Al Adha

Oman has announced a total lockdown during the upcoming three days of Eid Al Adha as the sultanate continues to struggle against the Covid crisis.

The announcement was made by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The country recorded 1,824 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number to over 278,000 since the onset of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 3,339 people in the sultanate.

Following a meeting, chaired by Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, it was agreed to continue the current evening curfew – closing commercial activities and banning the movement of individuals and vehicles between 5pm and 4am daily – starting on Friday, July 16 and running through to Saturday, July 31.

According to a report on the state-run Oman News Agency, this will be the case “except on the three days of Eid Al Adha (10 to 12 Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH), in which the lockdown on commercial activities and ban on movement of individuals and vehicles shall continue all day long (throughout the three days of Eid)”.

The report said: “The Supreme Committee stresses that no Eid Al Adha prayers, no traditional pre-Eid souqs (habta) and no gatherings are allowed in all sites and governorates of the sultanate. This ban includes family gatherings, Eid greeting assemblies and collective celebrations of the Eid.”

It added: “The Supreme Committee stresses that the decisions of closure of all land border checkpoints of the sultanate continue to take effect and that international activities and conferences be suspended in the sultanate till further notice.

“All celebration halls have to be closed, and so shall related activities like the leasing of tents. All local activities of public nature shall be suspended, and this includes sports activities and exhibitions of all types.”

Musandam is exempt from the latest lockdown measures due to the low number of infections and hospitalised Covid-19 patients in the governorate. “This decision starts to take effect from today, with emphasis on the population in Musandam Governorate taking full precautions as indicated earlier, like wearing face masks and refraining from gatherings,” the report said.

However, visiting Musandam is not permitted except for people who have had at least one dose of the approved vaccine, as well as travellers from abroad who took two doses of the vaccines. This takes effect from 5pm on Friday “till further notice”.

Furthermore, the committee has lifted the ban on travellers arriving in the sultanate from Egypt, although a number of countries have been added to the travel ban, including Singapore, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Tunisia, Libya, Argentina, Columbia and Brunei, which also comes into effect from 5pm on Friday.

The same ban applies to travellers who have visited these countries within 14 days from applying to enter the sultanate.

Meanwhile, is was decided that, from Friday, citizens and residents who have taken at least one dose of approved vaccines are allowed to visit the Governorate of Dhofar, as well as travellers from abroad who have taken both doses of the vaccine.

However, this is under the condition that occupancy levels in hotels and furnished apartments does not exceed 50 percent in the governorate.