Six-day Eid Al Adha break announced for government workers

A six-day holiday is coming up next week with Eid Al Adha beginning on Monday July 19th (Arafat Day) and ending on Thursday the 22nd, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced on Sunday.

All federal ministries and entities will resume work on Sunday, 25th July, the authority said in the circular. Meanwhile, the holiday period for the private sector is yet to be confirmed.

With ongoing coronavirus-related travel restrictions and arrival quarantines, the Eid break is expected to be a busy one for Dubai’s hospitality sector.

The authority also greeted President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.