Dubai in frame to host flagship cultural summit as it seeks to lead events rebound

Dubai has been shortlisted to host the 27th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference 2025, the largest international conference in the field of museums, as the city aims to become the “meeting place of the world” in the post-pandemic era.

Established in 1946 under the umbrella of the United Nations, ICOM is a global organisation of museums and museum professionals committed to the promotion and protection of cultural heritage.

Its membership includes nearly 50,000 specialists from 122 countries, and nearly 20,000 museums from all over the world.

Dubai will be competing with Stockholm, Sweden, and Kazan, Russia, in the final round of voting.

In April, the UAE chapter of ICOM (ICOM-UAE), in cooperation with three government entities — Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Municipality, and Dubai Tourism — submitted the UAE’s bid.

The announcement comes as Dubai is aiming to become a global hub for the events industry as other parts of the world struggle to host as they continue to cope with lockdowns and restrictions.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture, said holding the major conference in Dubai will strengthen the UAE’s global cultural profile.

“Dubai and the UAE are major centres in the global cultural landscape and its museums are considered among the best in the world. If Dubai wins the bid for this event, it will be the first time that a city from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will host the ICOM conference since its establishment in 1946.”

Helal Saeed Almarri (pictured above), director-general of Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai has established itself as a world-class destination for business events and a preferred venue for flagship conferences for a wide range of international organisations. We look forward to working with our partners in this bid and engaging with ICOM decision makers in demonstrating the city’s ability to host a successful conference.”

The ICOM General Conference is held once every three years. The 25th edition held in 2019 in Kyoto, Japan, saw the participation of nearly 4,500 specialists in the field of museums from all over the world. The 26th edition is scheduled to be held in Prague, The Czech Republic in 2022.

The UAE has around 55 official government museums and about 115 private museums, including global and cultural icons, such as the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Museum, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.